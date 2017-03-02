Former US VP, Joe Biden’s son, Hunter is dating his late brother’s wife

by Dolapo Adelana

Hunter Biden, the younger son of former US vice president, Joe Biden has started a romantic relationship with Hallie Biden, wife of his late brother, Beau, PageSix reports.

According to the news medium Hallie and Hunter are now officially a couple.

Hallie, was devastated following her husband, Beau’s death in May 2015 after battling brain cancer. She has now began a romantic relationship with Hunter, 47, who has separated from his wife, Kathleen. We’re told

The former vice president cited the death of his elder son as one of the reasons he decided in October 2015 against running for president.

The former vice president who confirmed the relationship in a statement said he and his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, have given their blessing to the couple.

“We are all lucky that Hunter and Hallie found each other as they were putting their lives together again after such sadness. They have mine and Jill’s full and complete support and we are happy for them.”

Hunter, who also confirmed the relationship said, “Hallie and I are incredibly lucky to have found the love and support we have for each other in such a difficult time, and that’s been obvious to the people who love us most. We’ve been so lucky to have family and friends who have supported us every step of the way.”