Four female suicide bombers shot dead in Borno

Four suicide bombers in Borno State on Thursday were killed by troops of Operation rescue finale while trying to detonate their Improvised Explosive Devices.

It was learnt that two of the bombers were shot by soldiers while they were trying to break into the troops at their base in Limankara, after which their IEDs exploded.

It was learnt that at another troops’ base in Mafa, two other females were shot dead, while trying to detonate their explosives.

Theatre Commander, Operation Lafiya Dole, Maj. Gen. Leo Irabor confirmed the incident, stating that 3 civilians were injured.

He said, “The two suicide bombers attempted to sneak into troops’ location at Mafa checkpoint. They were shot when they failed to stop at a distance. The explosive devices detonated and killed them.

“In Galmeri, the injured civilians were evacuated to the General Hospital, Maiduguri for medical attention. The Nigeria Police EOD team was contacted to neutralise the unexploded suicide vest while the National Emergency Management Agency and others were contacted for clearing of the mutilated body parts and also to disinfect the area.

“The Commissioners of Police of Borno and Adamawa states, the state Director, Department of State Services, Borno State and other security agencies have also heightened their operations in order to eradicate cases of IEDs and suicide bombings.

“Our troops have cleared and dominated almost the whole of Sambisa Forest including Boko Haram territories at Goneri, Goni Kurmi, Bula Bello, Njimia, Amdaga, Bitta, Sassawa Tokombere, Jefe, Ndenema and Turori.”

