German airline Lufthansa says it will not use Kaduna airport

German airline, Lufthansa has said its aircrafts will not fly to the Kaduna airport during the closure of the Nnamdi Azikwe international airport in March.

The Federal Government had insisted on closing down the airport for six weeks for repairs, stating that the runway was a “disaster waiting to happen”.

According Reuters, Lufthansa has said it won’t fly to the Kaduna airport provided as an alternative.

We won’t fly from Kaduna during the closure of Abuja airport for six weeks,” the spokesman reportedly said.

During the repairs,Abuja-bound travelers will be escorted by security operatives from Kaduna when they fly in.

Wolfgang Goetsch, managing director of Julius Berger had corroborated the government’s stand that the airport has to be closed.

