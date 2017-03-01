“God’s precious gift to Nigeria” | Ambode is a huge fan of Pastor Adeboye

by Dolapo Adelana

Lagos Governor Akinwunmi Ambode has described the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God Worldwide, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, as God’s precious gift to Nigeria.

Ambode stated this on Wednesday in a congratulatory message to celebrate Adeboye who clocks 75 on Thursday, March 2, 2017.

The Governor described the soft-spoken cleric as a minister of God, who has over the years exhibited an unrivalled passion for expanding the work of God and humanity at large.

Ambode said Pastor Adeboye is a cleric who is well respected in Christendom globally due to his virtues of honesty, peace, patience, contentment, humility and diligence.

“Pastor Adeboye is no doubt a man of many parts. His simple life of transparency, openness, truth and grace make him one outstanding personality worthy of reference,” Ambode said in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Habib Aruna.

“He is indeed God’s precious gift to the nation. It is indeed the mercies of God that has kept him waxing stronger and aging with grace.

“For many of us who had the privilege of being taught and nurtured by Pastor Adeboye, we were always motivated by the way he delivered the Word in his unique and eloquent manner.

“Even at 75, he is still carrying on strong and spreading the gospel of Christ at every given opportunity.”

Governor Ambode, while wishing him a happy 75th birthday, also prayed that the Almighty God will grant Pastor Adeboye long life and more strength to continue to be a role model to the body of Christ.