Governing Ondo won’t be an easy task – Akeredolu

by Azeez Adeniyi

Incoming Governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu has said governing the state won’t be an easy affair.

Akeredolu said this when outgoing Governor, Olusegun Mimiko formally handed over to him at the Cocoa Conference Hall of the Governor’s Office, Akure, on Thursday.

Akeredolu vowed to move the state forward in spite of challenges he may encounter.

According to him, ‘all we want to do is to serve this state well’.

He said, “We know it is not going to be rosy but we will not give up.”

He commended the outgoing governor, while stating that he has done his best.

Mimiko while speaking said he was confident the state is in good hands.

He also expressed his readiness to assist Akeredolu wherever necessary.

“I have no doubt in my mind that the state is in good hands with Aketi. I will continue to wish you well. We will be available to answer your call anytime you need our assistance.”

