Here is the full list of nominees for the 2017 Oscars

The nominations for the 89th Academy Awards were announced on Tuesday morning in Los Angeles.
Meryl Streep, Emma Stone and Natalie Portman were nominated in the best actress category.
Ryan Gosling, Denzel Washington and Casey Affleck will be battle for the best actor award.
See the complete list of the 2017 Oscar nominees below.
Best Picture
Arrival
Fences
Hacksaw Ridge
Hell or High Water
Hidden Figures
La La Land
Lion
Manchester By the Sea
Moonlight
Best Actress
Isabelle Huppert, Elle
Ruth Negga, Loving
Natalie Portman, Jackie
Emma Stone, La La Land
Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins
Best Actor
Casey Affleck, Manchester By the Sea
Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge
Ryan Gosling, La La Land
Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic
Denzel Washington, Fences
Best Supporting Actress
Viola Davis, Fences
Naomie Harris, Moonlight
Nicole Kidman, Lion
Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures
Michelle Williams, Manchester By the Sea
Best Supporting Actor
Mahershala Ali, Moonlight
Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water
Lucas Hedges, Manchester By the Sea
Dev Patel, Lion
Michael Shannon, Nocturnal Animals
Directing
Arrival, Denis Villeneuve
Hacksaw Ridge, Mel Gibson
La La Land, Damien Chazelle
Manchester By the Sea, Kenneth Lonergan
Moonlight, Barry Jenkins
Film Editing
Arrival
Hacksaw Ridge
Hell or High Water
La La Land
Moonlight
Foreign Language Film
Land of Mine
A Man Called Ove
The Salesman
Tanna
Toni Erdmann
Original Score
Jackie
La La Land
Lion
Moonlight
Passengers
Production Design
Arrival
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
Hail, Caesar!
La La Land
Passengers
Visual Effects
Deepwater Horizon
Doctor Strange
The Jungle Book
Kubo and the Two Strings
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
Adapted Screenplay
Arrival
Fences
Hidden Figures
Lion
Moonlight
Original Screenplay
Hell or High Water
La La Land
The Lobster
Manchester By the Sea
20th Century Women
Animated Feature Film
Kubo and the Two Strings
Moana
My Life as a Zucchini
The Red Turtle
Zootopia
Cinematography
Arrival
La La Land
Lion
Moonlight
Silence
Costume Design
Allied
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
Florence Foster Jenkins
Jackie
La La Land
Documentary Feature
Fire at Sea
I Am Not Your Negro
Life, Animated
O.J.: Made in America
13th
Documentary Short Subject
Extremis
4.1 Miles
Joe’s Violin
Watani: My Homeland
The White Helmets
Makeup and Hairstyling
A Man Called Ove
Star Trek Beyond
Suicide Squad
Original Song
“Audition,” La La Land
“Can’t Stop the Feeling,” Trolls
“City of Stars,” La La Land
“The Empty Chair,” Jim: The James Foley Story
“How Far I’ll Go,” Moana
Animated Short Film
Blind Vaysha
Boorowed Time
Pear Cider and Cigarette
Pearl
Piper
Live Action Short Film
Ennemis Interieurs
La Femme et le TGV
Silent Nights
Sing
Timecode
Sound Editing
Arrival
Deep Water Horizon
Hacksaw Ridge
La La Land
Sully
Sound Mixing
Arrival
Hacksaw Ridge
La La Land
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi
Talk show host Jimmy Kimmel will be hosting the 89th Academy Awards on February 26 at the Dolby Theatre Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S.