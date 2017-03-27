‘My hero, I’ll stand by you…’ | Apostle Suleman’s wife supports him in new music video (WATCH)

In the middle of all the sex scandals against the General Overseer of Omega Fire Ministries, Apostle Johnson Suleman, his wife, Lizzy, has released a song and visuals titled ‘My Hero’ to celebrate him.

Suleman who featured in the video had marked his birthday on March 23.

Lizzy in the video described the Apostle as her lover, teacher, and friend.

The couple had released some romantic pictures during the weekend.

Recall that a Canadian-based Nigerian lady, Stephanie Otobo had claimed to have been in a relationship with Apostle Suleman.

She had alleged that the Apostle impregnated and abandon her.

Lizzy Johnson had also released a video stating that the allegations will not change her opinion about her husband.

Watch the music video below: