Homosexuals rampantly molesting children in Maiduguri, residents raise alarm

Residents of Maiduguri, Borno State capital have lamented the increasing rate of homosexuality.

Residents are worried over the increasing rate at which these homosexuals molest children, News Agency of Nigeria (NAN reports).

A resident of 707 quarters in Maiduguri, Bashir Shuwa said the practice has become rampant in the city.

“Recent events in Maiduguri have brought to the fore some disturbing trends that is afflicting several neighbourhoods, who helplessly watch their wards being lured into anal sex.

“This unpleasant tendency should not be allowed to remain unchecked if we want to live in a decent and tolerable society, where standard ethical norms are being obeyed by all.”

Another resident, Mubarak Pate said those involved in such acts should be kept away from leadership positions.

“Even in countries where Sodomy has been legalised, they descend heavily against those who do it to minors or under aged children. We should ensure that all those with such dirty habits are punished for their crimes.

“Accordingly, they should not be placed in positions of responsibility so as not to make their criminal activities look attractive to innocent people.”

Salamatu AbdulKadir, a politician said there are several unreported cases of molestation by homosexuals.

“The victims of the abuse are being subjected to mockery, while the perpetrators walk with pride and haughtiness as they continue with their unimpeded misdemeanour,” Abdulkadir said.

Borno commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Abdullahi Ibrahim confirmed the trend.

“The command discovered that the youth between eight years and 13 years old were being lured by their partners. We, therefore, urged parents to ensure proper upbringing of their children and wards to checking the trend of homosexuality in our society,” Ibrahim said.

