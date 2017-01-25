Housemates are overeating so Big Brother snatches their cooking privileges for 24 hours + more highlights #BBNaija

The Big Brother house is getting more exciting as contestants get more friendly (and that’s us putting it lightly) and share more gush-worthy moments together.

The upcoming love story between Miyonse and TBoss was partly written today as the two housemates could hardly get their hands off each other most of the day. But they’re not the only ones we have eyes on..Bisola and Kemen are warming up to each other slowly and using their fitness sessions as an opportunity to bond. But didn’t Kemen say he had a crush on Tboss just yesterday? And didn’t he later spill about how she kept him warm last night? LOL!!!

Moving on, the housemates were given a rather interesting task by Big Brother earlier in the day. They were told to share folktales they heard growing up and Uriel did so well at it. Gifty got fans asking whether she was telling a season movie as she went on and on till we got lost in the story.

Beside folktales, Biggie had other plans for helping the contestants dig deeper in their roots. They got a fashion task where they had to dress up in their cultural attires and trust that they all came ready. Bisola got a lot of love from viewers and the other housemates as she took her representation of the Ijebu culture to the next level.

One of the biggest highlights of the day was Big Brother’s approach to dealing with the housemates’ cooking habits. At breakfast, it seemed as though there was no longer a pattern to eating and almost everyone made their choice meals. Biggie responded to this waste by taking their cooking privileges and asking them to reheat their leftover meals until they get instructed to cook. The embargo is to last 24 hours but could be extended if housemates don’t impress in their tasks.

Later tonight, Gifty and some of the other housemates decide to get in the Jacuzzi and she has set Twitter on fire with her bikini.

