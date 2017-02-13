My husband has not bothered to see his son since I left him – Tonto Dikeh

Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh has said she blocked her husband access to their son since they separated.

While responding to questions posed by her fans on, the actress confirmed on Instagram that she has separated from her husband.

She said her husband however can have access to their sons if he wants, since he has the contacts of his nanny and part time help.

“When a woman leaves her husband, she takes her child because absolutely nothing else matters to her but the child. This is what I did and I happily give all access for his father to see him. Now my question to you is that did your source also tell you that he has never called for once to Ask how his son is doing? I will admit, I personally blocked his access to me for the sake of my emotional stability,” she said.

“But nonetheless he has the nannys no, my assistants contact,my part time helps number, and many other mediums of reaching the son your source claims I “took away”. He could use all possible mediums wisely if he wished to.”

On the rumours that she has been involved in drugs, she called the attention of her fans to a drug test she took which proved otherwise.

“Secondly I will let you go on the ill talk on smoking as I would love to believe you were just sent and ignored my drug test result or you never even saw it in the first place..,” the actress said.

The actress urged her fans to pray for her while urging them to respect her privacy.

She said, “As an acclaimed “concerned fan” I expect you to pray not to indirectly throw “concerned” shades..

“What goes on in my marriage and home is my personal life, i’m grateful for all the years of support you all have been giving me but when it comes to the matters of the heart have enough respect to let us go thru our moments alone..”

