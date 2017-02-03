I was also rumoured to have died 12 times – Obasanjo

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has described those wishing President Muhammadu Buhari dead as callous.

Obasanjo said this in a statement issued by his media aide, Kehinde Akinyemi, in Abeokuta on Friday.

He said the President needs Nigerians prayers and best wishes and not death wish.

The former President said he was also rumoured to have died almost 12 times.

He said, “If you don’t like him, wait for another election, not going about to say he is dead. No matter his health situation, we should pray for him to recover quick and come back more stronger and better.

“For anyone wishing him dead, such person or group of persons are callous, wicked and treacherous.

“I was also rumoured to have died almost 12 times. I don’t know what they derive from doing so, but, they should seek for forgiveness.

“Even if we know that the President is sick, he is in a better position to know what to say or what to do and not wishing him dead. We should just stop politicising everything, especially with the elderly in the country.”

