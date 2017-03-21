How I gave PDP N500m, supported Obasanjo with N100m – Kalu

by Azeez Adeniyi

Former Governor of Abia State, Orji Uzor Kalu has said if the Peoples Democratic Party was a company, he would own 90 per cent of its shares.

spoke on Monday in Washington DC, United States of America, during a dinner.

Kalu lamented his treatment by his former party, stating that he should be treated with respect as one of its founding members.

The former governor revealed that he gave the PDP its first N500m and supported the election of former President Olusegun Obasanjo with N100m.

He said the PDP went against him because he opposed Obasanjo’s third term bid and decided to run for Presidency in 2007.

He said, “All of you know that if the PDP were a company, I ought to own 90 per cent of it because in 1998, I gave the party its first N500m. By then, I wasn’t in government. I also gave the presidential candidate, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, over N100m in 1998.

“How many Nigerians would have done that? Yet the same government, the same PDP, took my bank, took my airline, took my oil licence to put me out of business entirely because I proposed that I must run for president in 2007; I also opposed the 3rd term, which they are denying today.”