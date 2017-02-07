“I am happy to be a coward who spoke out” – 2face

Pop Icon, Innocent Idibia popularly known as 2face has said he was in tears watching Nigerians troop out to protest on Monday.

2face who was expected to lead the protest had pulled out just a day before.

In a video he posted on Instagram on Tuesday, he said he would continue speaking for the people, even as some have labelled him a coward.

“I watched with tears in my eyes as Nigerians came out yesterday to speak up and protest on the streets, on social media, Television and radio. I watched as Nigerians demonstrated that no one voice is louder than another. I also watched as people called me a coward but I am happy I am a coward who spoke out…”

Watch:

visit onevoice.ng 2 talk how e take do u or affect u. I respect everybodys opinion.

A video posted by Innocent Idibia (@official2baba) on

 

