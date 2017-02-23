“I lied about being a virgin…My accent was fake”, Gifty says

by Azeez Adeniyi

Evicted Big Brother Naija housemate, Gifty Powers has said she lied about being a virgin while on the show.

In a recent interview with LIB, Gifty said she has never been married as widely reported.

Gifty also said her accent was fake, while stating that it was part of her game plan.

She said, “Some parts of me like the romance, kissing and accents were fake. It was part of my game plan before I entered the house.

“Saying I was a virgin was also part of the game plan. I am not a virgin. I have had ex boyfriends so definitely, I am not a virgin.”

While speaking on her rumoured marriage, she said,

“I have never been married before. Would love to get married in the future though but I have never been married.

“As for the boyfriend, he is an actor and that photo was from a movie, He played as my husband and I played as a foreigner.

“There is no relationship between us. I even called him and shouted at him. I asked him why he would post such a thing.”

