“I met Ibori to debrief and welcome him home” – DSS DG

Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS), Lawal Daura on Saturday said he met with James Ibori, former governor of Delta state, for “a short debriefing session and to also welcome him back to his fatherland”.

According to NAN, Daura said this in a chat with journalists in Abuja.

“He met me for a short debriefing session and way forward; also, to welcome him back to his fatherland. We are also meeting soon to discuss issues of interest affecting the nation,” Daura was quoted as saying.

Ibori returned to Nigeria on Saturday after serving a jail term in the United Kingdom for corruption.

A mammoth crowd welcomed him at his hometown in Oghara, Delta State.

A UK court had convicted him of fraud in 2012 and handed him a 13-year jail sentence.

He regained freedom in December, after serving four and a half years, and agreeing to be deported from the UK.

He is expected to return to the UK to keep his February 17 date with the Southwark Crown Court in the ongoing asset seizure hearing.

