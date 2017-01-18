I have never wanted to be married… – Funmi Iyanda

Talk show host and braodcaster Funmi Iyanda on Wednesday revealed that she is not the ‘marrying type’.

Funmilola stated this via her Twitter account, @Funmilola following a visit to a psychic. She said she never wanted to be married but likes it for others who want to.

“I had my palm and tarot card reading done yesterday, 1st time. Psychic says l am not the marrying type. I want my money back,” she tweeted.

“Oh for goodness’ sake. Stop texting me prayers. This means he told me what l always knew. Jeez! So many fried brains.

“I have never wanted to be married. I like it for others who like it for themselves but as for me ms funmi iyanda, no, thank you.”

