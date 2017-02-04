I am not in a relationship with Femi Jacobs – Rita Dominic

Actress Rita Dominic has dismissed speculations that she is in an amorous relationship with fellow actor, Femi Jacobs.

In a recent interview with Saturday Beats, she described him as a platonic friend and ‘buddy’.

“Acting in those movies with Femi was not really planned except his feature in ‘The Meeting’ which was his first major film. We held an audition and he impressed us most for the role. Maybe after other producers watched the movie, they liked us together and began to cast us alongside each other. Femi and I are friends and when you are close to someone, it helps with the on-screen chemistry. We are buddies,” she said.

Rita reiterated that she will be having a child this year.

During a Facebook Live chat last year, she had disclosed her love for children.

“You know I don’t normally answer questions about my private life but my child is coming soon,” the actress said.

