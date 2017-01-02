I sold 50% of MMMG shares to Paul Okoye – Ubi Franklin

CEO of Made Men Music Group (MMMG), Ubi Franklin has said he transferred shares of his former partner, Iyanya to one of the P-Square brothers, Paul Okoye, TheCable reports.

Franklin said this after one of his artistes, Tekno revealed that Paul Okoye owns some part of the record label.

He told TheCable that he bought Iyanya’s share when the singer left for Mavin Records in August 2016.

He said: “When Iyanya was leaving, I bought over his shares so I owned 100% of the company so I sold those shares to Paul Okoye of Upfront and Personal.”

“Paul Okoye now owns part of MMMG,” Franklin added.

Iyanya who was a co-founder of the record label had left stating that he needed someone who understands the music industry.

Comments

- Advertisement -