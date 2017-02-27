I was once a victim of herdsmen attacks – Agriculture minister

by Dolapo Adelana

The Federal Government on Monday said it was doing all it could to bring an end to the menace the Fulani herdsmen in the country.

Minister of Agriculture, Audu Ogbeh, who stated this at a town hall meeting in Umuahia, Abia said the herdsmen have no right to carry about AK 47.

He apologised to those in attendance, adding that his farm has been attacked by the herdsmen.

“I sincerely apologized to those whose crops were destroyed by the herdsmen; I was a victim, they have invaded my farm and destroyed crops; but please nobody is happy about their activities.

“We are working hard to stop them, they have no right to carry AK 47, the army or police cannot follow the herdsmen around, but the Government is doing everything to find a lasting solution an may be in a few months you will see the result”.