I will return to Nigeria as soon as possible – Ibori

Former governor of Delta State, James Ibori has said he would return to Nigeria very soon.

Ibori was released from a UK prison in December after being convicted of fraud in 2012.

Ibori’s media aide, Tony Eluemunor in a statement on Tuesday said, “After all the speculations over when Chief James OnanefeIbori will return to Nigeria, Ibori himself has now confirmed that he would be homeward bound very soon,” he said.

The statement also quoted Ibori telling BBC’s Mark Eastman that he was planning to appeal against his conviction and return to Nigeria.

As soon as possible, may be in a matter of days,” Ibori was quoted to have said in response to a question on how soon his trip back home would be.

“Dotting the i’s and crossing the t’s in briefing his lawyers may be the only thing standing between Ibori now and his journey to Nigeria, the statement read.

