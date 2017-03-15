I will serve Kogi with my modest wealth of experience – Mercy Johnson

by Azeez Adeniyi

Nollywood actress, Mercy Johnson-Okojie has said she would serve the people of Kogi state with the modest wealth of experience she has garnered over the years.

Mercy Johnson was appointed senior special asisstant on entertainment, arts and culture to Kogi state governor.

In an Instagram post on Wednesday, the actress expressed gratitude on her appointment.

“I am gratified with the official notification reaching me on my Appointment as the Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the Governor of Kogi State on Entertainment, Arts and Culture,” she wrote.

“I am humbled, as I duly acknowledge this attending responsibility to serve my great state with the modest experience I have gathered over the years.

“With depth of gratitude, I want to thank the Governor of Kogi State; His Excellency, Alhaji Yahaya Bello and his wife, the first lady of Kogi state Her Excellency Mrs Rashida Bello for this unparallel opportunity to serve.”

“My endless gratitude goes to my husband, Prince Odianosen Okojie for giving me his consent, knowing fully the sacrifices and adaptations he will have to put up with.

“To all my family, friends, colleagues and fans, thank you for all your prayers and well wishes, I am eternally greatful to Almighty God, to him be all the glory.”