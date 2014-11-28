If you give your blood to Obasanjo, he will not support you – @GovAyoFayose tells GEJ

by Kolapo Olapoju
Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, has blasted former President, Olusegun Obasanjo for his recent criticism of President Goodluck Jonathan.
Fayose made the comments at a summit organised by Committee on Yoruba Progress holding at the Oduduwa Amphitheatre Hall of the Obafemi Awolowo University, OAU, Ile-Ife on Friday, 28 November.
Fayose accused Obasanjo of being corrupt, stating that he had no right to castigate Jonathan, considering his antecedents.
He alleged that Obasanjo shared a huge amount of money to several people during his attempt to push for a third term as Nigeria’s president.
He said, “If you give your blood to Obasanjo, he will not support you. He doesn’t want anybody with independent mind.”
“You (Jonathan) did not level Borno and Yobe the way he levelled Odi; for that, he will not like you. We know how he was when he came out of prison and how rich he was when he was leaving office,” Fayose added.
Furthermore, he added that his wife, who he claimed predicted his return to power, has also revealed to him that Jonathan would be re-elected as president in 2015.
Fayose was impeached as the Ekiti State Governor in 2006 when Obasanjo was President.
Follow @ynaija on Twitter
5 Comments
Fayose should keep out of the issue bcos it does not concern him and I strongly believe that fayose is acting just for the purpose of extorting money from GEJ
U guys should face reality,victor is right
Victor, you are a very big, bilnd and senseless partisan tribalist. Your comment shows that you are a fool.
Fayose are u a true yoruba son? I doubt because of polity u are insulting ur father and dis organising ekiti like this. A true yoruba son must mind what to say to elders. Nothing goes for nothing in yoruba land. South south south east u are supporting today believe only in money not yoruba person. When repercussion of what u are saying to obj comes 2moro do u think u and ur cronies will bear it. Can’t u see and learn. I can tell u no one insulted late chief Awolowo today not reaping it. If u don’t know history u are young people like late Awolowo Akintola living chf Obasanjo. Are special people to be respected by any yoruba man. None in other zones. Why are u selling pride of yoruba for money. If yoruba people and nigeria also African likes it or not obj is a pillar for African cos governess of a small state ekiti u insulting our pride. This is malady am over 70yrs old. U are baby go and pray for forgiveness u are a yoruba boy because of 2moro. There is what we call nemesis coming