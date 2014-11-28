If you give your blood to Obasanjo, he will not support you – @GovAyoFayose tells GEJ

by Kolapo Olapoju

Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, has blasted former President, Olusegun Obasanjo for his recent criticism of President Goodluck Jonathan.

Fayose made the comments at a summit organised by Committee on Yoruba Progress holding at the Oduduwa Amphitheatre Hall of the Obafemi Awolowo University, OAU, Ile-Ife on Friday, 28 November.

Fayose accused Obasanjo of being corrupt, stating that he had no right to castigate Jonathan, considering his antecedents.

He alleged that Obasanjo shared a huge amount of money to several people during his attempt to push for a third term as Nigeria’s president.

He said, “If you give your blood to Obasanjo, he will not support you. He doesn’t want anybody with independent mind.”

“You (Jonathan) did not level Borno and Yobe the way he levelled Odi; for that, he will not like you. We know how he was when he came out of prison and how rich he was when he was leaving office,” Fayose added.

Furthermore, he added that his wife, who he claimed predicted his return to power, has also revealed to him that Jonathan would be re-elected as president in 2015.

Fayose was impeached as the Ekiti State Governor in 2006 when Obasanjo was President.