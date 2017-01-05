“I’m single” | Nicki Minaj confirms split from Meek Mill

Rapper, Nicki Minaj has confirmed her split from boyfriend Meek Mill.

Over the past months the duo have had a frosty relationship and Minaj on Thursday via her Twitter account said it was over between them.

“To confirm, yes I am single. Focusing on my work & looking forward to sharing it with you guys really soon. Have a blessed New Year. Love you,” Minaj tweeted.

