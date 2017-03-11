Investigate Buhari’s health status, group tells National Assembly

by Dolapo Adelana

The Yoruba Council of Youths Worldwide, on Friday called on the National Assembly to set up a committee to investigate the fitness level and health status of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Speaking at a press conference held in Ibadan to announce plans to inaugurate the group’s national secretariat and formal swearing in of the Oyo State Council Executive members, national president of the group, Oladotun Hassan, urged Buhari to rest adequately so as to be in good shape to resume work as the nation’s president.

He however said it was important to know the true nature of Buhari’s health status so as to avoid embarrassment among the comity of nations.

He said, “There are a lot of uncertainties surrounding the state of health of President Buhari and many Nigerians, particularly the over 70 per cent of the Yoruba people, who voted him into office, are even being denied information about the President’s state of health.

“As much as we wish him speedy recovery and good health to continue the good work he has started in the country, we want to say that the President must ensure he takes as much rest as he needs if he finds himself still unhealthy enough for the rigours of the office.

“The health of the President is more important to the nation. As such, we call on the National Assembly to set up a committee or panel to investigate the fitness and health status of the President, so that Nigerians will know the level of support to offer him.”