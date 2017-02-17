It’s time to leave PDP’s carcass… – Fani-Kayode

by Dolapo Adelana

Former Minister for Aviation, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode says its time for members of the People Democratic Party (PDP) to leave the party’s carcass behind.

Fani-Kayode, who said this via his Twitter account following the Court of Appeal’s decision recognising Ali Modu Sheriff as the party’s chairman, stated that the decision was a victory for President Muhammadu Buhari

“The decision by the Court of Appeal in PH to recognise Senator Ali Modu Sheriff as the National Chairman of the PDP is a victory for President Muhammadu Buhari.

“The C of A decision is absurd. It’s time for us to gut the PDP, leave its carcass for the treacherous mole called Sheriff and form a new party.”

