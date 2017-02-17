BREAKING: Appeal Court declares Ali-Modu Sheriff PDP chairman

by Dolapo Adelana

The Port Harcourt division of the Appeal Court Friday declared Ali Modu Sheriff as the legitimate chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The judgment was delivered by a three-man panel of justices on the PDP leadership tussle – between Sheriff and Ahmed Makarfi.

The PDP has been in turmoil following a series of judgments.

Justice Mohammed Liman of the Federal High Court, Rivers had sacked Sheriff as chairman of the PDP, Justice Okon Abang of the Abuja division of the court, declared Ahmed Makarfi’s caretaker committee as illegal.

