Jammeh departed Gambia on Tinubu’s plane

The former leader of Gambia, Yayha Jammeh who left the West African country on Saturday night was flown in a private plane owned by the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, The Nation reports.

Jammeh bowed to last-minute pressure from Guinean President Alpha Conde and his Mauritanian counterpart Mohammed Ould Abdel Aziz.

- Advertisement -



According to the newspaper, the plane, a VP-CBT Falcon Jet has been with Guinean President Alpha Conde, a close friend of Tinubu.

The leaders reached out to Tinubu moments after Jammeh agreed to step down and go into exile.

Tinubu reportedly gave a condition that the plane should only be used “if it will facilitate the quick exit of Jammeh and lead to the restoration of peace and democracy in The Gambia”.

- Advertisement -



Comments