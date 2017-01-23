How Jammeh looted $11m from Gambian treasury – Barrow’s aide

An aide to Gambian president, Adama Barrow has revealed that former president Yahya Jammeh looted the sum of $11 million from the nation’s treasury.

Mai Ahmad Fatty, who spoke to the BBC in Dakar, the Senegalese capital, said The Gambia was in financial distress as a result of this.

“The coffers are virtually empty. It has been confirmed by technicians in the ministry of finance and the Central Bank of the Gambia,” Fatty said.

“There is no money in the coffers. It’s what we have been told. But the day we actually take office, I will take a look at all the documents and evidence and we will clarify all of it,” President Barrow on the other hand reportedly said.

BBC West African correspondent, Thomas Fessy also tweeted about Fatty’s claim.

#Barrow's team believes #Jammeh made off w/ $11,5million in last 2 wks – spe adviser Fatty says they're investigating withdrawals #Gambia — Thomas Fessy (@bbcfessy) January 22, 2017

