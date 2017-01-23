The News Blog

How Jammeh looted $11m from Gambian treasury – Barrow’s aide

An aide to Gambian president, Adama Barrow has revealed that former president Yahya Jammeh looted the sum of $11 million from the nation’s treasury.

Mai Ahmad Fatty, who spoke to the BBC in Dakar, the Senegalese capital, said The Gambia was in financial distress as a result of this.

- Advertisement -

“The coffers are virtually empty. It has been confirmed by technicians in the ministry of finance and the Central Bank of the Gambia,” Fatty said.

“There is no money in the coffers. It’s what we have been told. But the day we actually take office, I will take a look at all the documents and evidence and we will clarify all of it,” President Barrow on the other hand reportedly said.

BBC West African correspondent, Thomas Fessy also tweeted about Fatty’s claim.

- Advertisement -

Comments

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

From Abuja to Gambia and then Trumpland | See our top 10 photos from the past week

“What’s wrong with going on vacation?” | See our top 10 quotes from the past week

ECOWAS troops enter Gambia ahead of Adama Barrow’s arrival

This is the deal Yahya Jammeh signed before stepping down (READ)

Pres. Trump, Gov. Fayose, Nigerian Air Force | Here are last week’s winners and losers

BREAKING: Jammeh leaves The Gambia

DELE MOMODU: A WEEK OF INTERNATIONAL DIPLOMACY

I am stepping down – Yayha Jammeh (WATCH)

President Adama Barrow set to return to Gambia

Loading...