JTF impounds 1,750 tonnes of illegally refined crude oil

by Azeez Adeniyi

The Joint Task Force in the Niger Delta, Operation Delta Safe said it has destroyed three illegal oil refineries in Delta and Rivers states.

Spokesman, Joint Media Campaign Centre, ODS, Major Abubakar Abdullahi disclosed this in a statement on Saturday.

He said the troops impounded 11 metal tanks, five dug pits with about 1,750 tonnes of crude oil and 170 tonnes of illegally refined automated gas oil on Friday.

He said the troops has intensified its operations to frustrate oil vandals.

He said, “Troops of Nigerian Naval Ship (NNS Delta) successfully carried out a raid on two illegal refineries along Lapase creek in Warri South of Delta State.

“During the raid, 11 metal tanks, five dug pits with about 1,750 tonnes of suspected stolen crude oil and 170 tonnes of illegally refined AGO were impounded.

“Also, troops of Sector 3 also destroyed a large illegal refinery with multiple dumps at Alakiri in Rivers State.

“The oil thieves, on sighting our troops, set fire on parts of their bunkering camp to deny access to the illegal site. However, the troops put out the fire and destroyed the illegal refining site.”

He urged members of the public to support the military with relevant information.

“We are here to protect oil and gas infrastructure, deter and prevent sea robbery, crude oil theft and other criminalities with the joint area of the ODS that can impact negatively on economic activities in Niger Delta,” the spokesman added.