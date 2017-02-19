Just In: Buhari meets Saraki again in London

by Dolapo Adelana

President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday met with Senate president Bukola Saraki in London.

According to a tweet from the Presidency’s official Twitter account, @NGRPresident, both men met at the Abuja House, where Buhari has been staying since he went on vacation.

“This evening President @MBuhari met with Senate President @bukolasaraki, at Abuja House,” the presidency said.

Details of what was discussed in the meeting remains unknown. Recall that on Wednesday Saraki alongside Speaker Yakubu Dogara and Senate leader Ahmed Lawan met Buhari.

