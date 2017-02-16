Just In: Court orders permanent forfeiture of Diezani’s $153m to FG

by Dolapo Adelana

A judge of the Federal High Court in Lagos, Justice Muslim Hassandid has ordered the permanent forfeiture of the sum of $153m, which was said to have been diverted from the coffers of the Nigerian National‎ Petroleum Corporation by a former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Diezani Alison-Madueke.

The EFCC on January 24 sought a permanent forfeiture of the money before Justice Hassan.

Hassan had on January 6 given a temporary forfeiture order on the said amount.

Follow @ynaija on Twitter

Comments