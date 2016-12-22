Just In: Crystal Palace sack manager, Alan Pardew

Crystal Palace has sacked manager, Alan Pardew, making him the first managerial casualty of the 2016/17 Premiership season.

Club Chairman Steve Parish said, “I would like to put on record our sincere gratitude for the tremendous service Alan has given us, both in his time here as Manager and previously as a player. Following a fantastic second half of 2014/15, the 2015/16 season culminated in only narrowly missing out on winning the FA cup as well as securing our Premier League place for a record-breaking fourth time. During his tenure Alan’s hard work and dedication were without question, he has improved so many areas of the Club and we wish him the very best for the future.

“With games now coming thick and fast over the holiday period the Club are hoping to put someone in place as quickly as possible but have nothing to say about a replacement at this time.”

No current Premier League side has won fewer points (26) or conceded more goals (67) than Crystal Palace in 2016.

Pardew departs Selhurst Park with the club one place above the relegation zone following their 1-0 loss to Chelsea last weekend and he also issued a statement. “I would just like to take the opportunity to thank everybody at Crystal Palace for their fantastic support. In particular a big thanks to the players who gave me absolutely everything and Steve Parish and his Board. “Personally I have a lot of good feelings for this football Club and am sad that my time there has ended. “I feel that I have a special bond with the club and hope that hasn’t been affected, I wish everybody associated with the Club the best of luck in the future including of course the fans who have been magnificent.”

