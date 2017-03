by Dolapo Adelana

The Department of State Services (DSS) has released a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos, Babatunde Gbadamosi.

Gbadamosi, who is a staunch critic of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration was released earlier today by the secret police after spending over a week in its custody.

He was arrested and flown to the DSS headquarters in Abuja after honouring an invitation from the security agency.