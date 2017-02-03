Just In: Ex-FCT minister’s son granted N100m bail

Shamsudeen Bala Mohammed, a son of a former Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Bala Mohammed Bala was on Friday granted bail in the sum of N100m by a Federal High Court in Abuja.

Bala was remanded in Kuje Prison on Wednesday, after he was arraigned on 15 counts of N1.1bn money laundering offences.

He is to provide two sureties to enter into N50m bail bond each.

‎Shamsudeen was arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission for allegedly paying millions of naira on different occasions totalling about N1.1bn for the purchase of houses without going through financial institutions.

Justice Nnamdi Dimgba fixed March 27 and 28 for commencement of trial.

