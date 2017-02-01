Just In: Gunmen kill 3 Nigerian officials in Cameroun

A UN technical monitoring team was attacked by near the Nigeria-Cameroon border killing five persons, including three Nigerians.

The team was following an order by the

International Court of Justice (ICJ) to demarcate and delineate the border between both countries.

UN envoy for West Africa and the Sahel has said the perpetrators must be brought to justice.

According to preliminary reports, at around 14:00 hours, yesterday (Tuesday), an unknown armed group attacked a UN Technical Monitoring Team, killing five individuals – a UN independent contractor, three Nigerians nationals and one Cameroonian national – and injuring several others,” read a statement signed by Chambas.

“The team was conducting a field mission in the vicinity of Hosere Jongbi, near Kontcha, Cameroon, about 700 kilometres north of the capital Yaoundé, as part of the Cameroon-Nigeria Mixed Commission mandate.”

