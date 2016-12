Hon. Ibani Ikuinyi-Owaji, has been elected the speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, The Punch reports.

Ikuinyi-Owaji emergence followed the resignation on Friday of Hon. Adams Dabutorudima as speaker.

Dabutorudima announced his resignation shortly after the swearing-in of 12 lawmakers, who won the December 10 legislative rerun in the state.

