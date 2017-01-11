Just In: ‘Sahara Reporters owner, Sowore, reportedly arrested’

Founder of New York-based online newspaper, Sahara Reporters has reportedly been arrested by operatives of the Nigeria Police Force.

Sowore was reportedly arrested on Wednesday following a complaint of criminal defamation, blackmail, and threat to life and career filed by one Lekan Fatodu to the Nigerian police.

Sahara Reporters had last year accused Fatodu of his involvement in fronting for Femi Fani-Kayode in diverting money meant for Nigerian Armed Forces fighting Boko Haram.

The paper said, Fatodu used a UK briefcase company to help Fani-Kayode divert funds.

Sowore was said to be picked up at his Lagos home and transferred to the Area F, police station, Ikeja.

BREAKING! I just got Sowore Omoyele of Saharareporters arrested for criminal defamation and blackmail and threat to my life and career. pic.twitter.com/Ep16YtmdTJ — Lekan Fatodu (@LekanFatodu) January 11, 2017

