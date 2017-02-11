Kenya’s Abraham Kiptum wins Lagos City Marathon for the second time

Kenya’s Abraham Kiptum has won the 42.1km Lagos Marathon for the second time in a row.
Kiptum who won in 2016, crossed the line a time of 2:15:20.
Rodah Tanuyi was the first woman to cross the finish line.
The event had about 100,000 athletes from 27 countries, including Nigeria.
Nigeria’s Hannah Babalola also became a two-time winner as she won the Women’s Wheelchair category.
The race started at the National Stadium at Surulere and terminated at Eko Atlantic City on Victoria Island, Lagos.
