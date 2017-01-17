Lagos residents discovered a bundle of trash, not bomb – Police

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Fatai Owoseni has allayed fears of a bomb discovery in the State.

Owoseni on Monday said residents of Agege area only discovered a bundle containing trash forced down a manhole, which they suspected to be a bomb.

He told journalists that security operatives responded swiftly to the distress call but discovered that the bundle was just trash.

He said, “Early this morning, we were alerted to a situation where it was reported that some passersby dropped something inside a manhole in one of the streets at Agege, which led to a bomb scare.

“The security operatives quickly responded; the bomb disposal unit also went there; those manholes were checked and it was found out that it was just a bundle of trash that was thrown into the manhole.

“We also seized the opportunity to do what is called ‘sweeping of the environment’ to reassure members of the public that security operatives in the state are alive to their responsibilities, and that once we get information on a timely basis, response will also be done in swift manner to ensure that nothing untoward happens in Lagos.”

Owoseni urged Lagosians to continue providing the police with necessary security information.

Comments