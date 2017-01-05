Majority of Igbos are not informed – Imo govt.

The Imo state government has said that Igbos are not informed.

The state Commissioner for Information, Tourism and Public Utilities, Obinna Nshirim, said this while speaking on Imo Broadcasting Corporation (IBC) Owerri.

Nshirim said he “discovered” during the Yuletide that “70 percent of Igbos do not listen to news, they do not read newspapers”.

He said, “While others were enjoying their Christmas, I was moving around because it is my duty as information commissioner to know how far I have informed the people as well as to get feedback from them.

“In what could be described as a shocking experience while going around, I discovered to my horror that our people are not informed.

“70 percent of Igbos do not listen to news, they do not read newspapers. We say we are intelligent, we say we are informed but that Hausa boy that cleans your shoe has a radio in his pocket.”

