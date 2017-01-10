‘Man buried with N1.7m bribe for God’

A Ugandan government official saved two hundred million Ugandan shillings (N17.4m) to bribe God on Judgment Day to forgive his sins on earth.

According to Ugandan tabloid, Daily Monitor, Charles Obong, 52, worked as a senior personnel officer in the ministry of Public Service from 2006 to 2016, and reportedly wanted to use the cash to redeem his soul before God.

Obong, who died on December 17, 2016 after a long illness and was buried in a metallic coffin estimated to have cost Shs20m (N1.74m).

According to David Elic, Obong’s brother-in-law, the deceased left behind a Will, dictating that upon his death, his wife Ms Margaret Obong should deposit huge sums of money in his coffin.

He revealed that Obong planned to give the money to God as an offertory so that he could be forgiven of his sins and saved from hellfire.

Obong was said to have also instructed his brother Justin Ngole and sister Hellen Aber to bear witness to ensure his wife follows his testament to the letter and secure the money in his coffin.

Obong’s wife reportedly confessed that she was instructed by her husband to bury him with huge sums of cash, which he would carry to heaven to offer God on Judgement Day. She, however, refused to reveal the amount her husband asked to be buried along with.

But Obong’s will was not executed to the letter, as members of his clan exhumed his corpse after getting wind of the plan.

Elic was witnessed the burial said when the coffin was opened, US$ 5,700, in the denomination of 100 notes, was found.

