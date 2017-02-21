Man dies after drinking insecticide over MMM collapse

by Azeez Adeniyi

A 37-year-old man simply identified as Adakole has died after attempting suicide following the crash of popular ponzi scheme, Mavrodi Mondial Moneybox, popularly called MMM, Daily Post reports.

The deceased who is from Benue reportedly died on Monday, February 20, 2017, in Kubwa, Bwari Area Council of Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Adakole had drank the insecticide in December 2016 after investing N750,000 in the scheme and it announced freezing of accounts in December.

He however survived the poison and was interviewed by a radio station but later died on Monday.

A family member narrated that Adakole passed away after suffering from stomach complications as a result of the poison he took.

Yes, he died this evening. His body has been deposited at the mortuary as we speak,” he said.

The family source also said Adakole did not get paid any part of his investment until his death.

“No, he was not paid. In fact, he threatened to arrest his guider before the stomach upset returned last week and we rushed him to the hospital where he finally died.

“I don’t even think MMM is back, if not Adakole would have been the first they would consider. We attempted to reach them to recover Adakole’s money but they kept telling us to provide help to get help; obviously, the scheme has crashed.”

