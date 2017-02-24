“No one knows how many STDs I treated” | Tonto Dikeh says her marriage was a scam

by Azeez Adeniyi

Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh has said her marriage to embattled husband, Oladunni Churchill was based on what she calls “lies, scam and deceit.”

She said this on Instagram on Friday when a fan showed concerned about her troubled marriage.

According to the actress, she treated a number of Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) since she got married.

She wrote, “My love, they can laugh as long as I didn’t come out in a body bag.

“No one knows how many STDs I have treated or pain I knew in marriage..if laughter is all they have, then the karma that bites me awaits them all, thanks for your love.

“Yes no marriage is perfect but mine was based on GROSS LIES/DECEIT, SCAM and many more darkness.

I loved the man no one begged me to, I take all the blame!!!”

There had been stories about how the actress’s husband was having an affair with his female P.A.

Churchill has however denied the allegation, stating that he has no female personal assistant.

