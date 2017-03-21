The Media Blog: Toyin Lawani has a new ‘Tiannah’s Empire’ reality show and we can’t wait for the mess

Seriously, just look at this ‘teaser’.
Will we find a bigger disaster this year? Doubtful. Except for maybe this other teaser.
Sound it 📣📣📣TiannahsEmpire reality TV show is finally here! Showing on @ebonylifetv from 4th of April, 2017. Premiering on the 28th of March, 2017 at the IMAX Cinemas, Lekki. #TiannahsEmpire #Empire #launch #ToyinLawani #SwagFam #ebonylifeTv #realitytv #Nigeria #Africa #Fashiongoddess #Fashionguru #SerialEnterpreneur
The show starts airing on EbonyLife TV on the 4th of April, but if you’re just too eager to see it, there’s apparently a premiere at the FilmHouse IMAX cinema on the 28th of March.
Get excited.
