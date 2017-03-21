The Media Blog: Toyin Lawani has a new ‘Tiannah’s Empire’ reality show and we can’t wait for the mess

Seriously, just look at this ‘teaser’.

We can't wait for @tiannahsplacempire to launch her reality TV show later this month. We're sure it's going to be so entertaining | Head over to BN to watch the teasers & get the scoop

Will we find a bigger disaster this year? Doubtful. Except for maybe this other teaser.

The show starts airing on EbonyLife TV on the 4th of April, but if you’re just too eager to see it,  there’s apparently a premiere at the FilmHouse IMAX cinema on the 28th of March.

Get excited.

