Meryl Streep slams Donald Trump at Golden Globes award

One of the highlights of the Golden Globes award was Meryl Streep slamming Donald Trump’s “performance” in her acceptance speech.

Streep, who received the Cecil B. DeMille Award on Sunday night said, “Hollywood is crawling with outsiders and foreigners, and if you kick us all out, you’ll have nothing to watch except for football and mixed martial arts, which are not arts.

“But who are we, and what is Hollywood anyway? It’s just a bunch of people from other places.”

Speaking about Trump’s “performance” when he mocked a disabled reporter at a rally, Streep said, “There was nothing good about it, but it did its job.

“It kind of broke my heart when I saw it, and I still can’t get it out my head because it wasn’t in a movie, it was in real life. That instinct to humiliate when it’s modeled by someone in a public platform, it filters down into everyone’s life because it gives permission for others to do the same.

“Disrespect invites disrespect, violence incites violence.”

After calling for the press to stand up to Trump, Streep concluded her speech by quoting Carrie Fisher, “Take your broken heart, make it into art.”

