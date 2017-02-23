MMM introduces new rules, to freeze participants’ accounts again

by Azeez Adeniyi

Ponzi scheme, Mavrodi Mondial Moneybox popularly known as MMM has once again anounce that it would freeze accounts of participants and introduce new rules.

In a statement released on Wednesday, the scheme said it will launch the new rules which will “stop the growth of confirmed Mavros acquired before the 1st of January 2017 and freeze the bonuses received before the 1st of January 2017 so that limited withdrawal of Mavro-2016 will include only contributions, not bonuses.”

The statement read, “You constantly reproach us stating we don’t listen to your opinions however we really do. We try to carry out the most reasonable and efficient suggestions immediately.

“Particularly, in accordance with your suggestions, we will soon take the following measures: We will stop the growth of confirmed Mavros acquired before the 1st of January 2017.

“We will freeze the bonuses received before the 1st of January 2017 (so that limited withdrawal of Mavro-2016 will include only contributions, not bonuses).

“We will introduce a new rule according to which the withdrawal amount cannot exceed triple amount of the provided help (so, GH cannot exceed PH more than in 3 times).”

Recall that the scheme had frozen accounts of participants in November 2016.

It unfroze accounts a month after but participants are yet to get either their invested capital back nor the promised returns on them.

