Money spent on bulletproof cars can provide electricity for Nigerians – Orji Kalu

A former governor of Abia, Orji Kalu, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari and state governors to channel resources being used to purchase bulletproof cars for the provision of electricity and other basic amenities for the masses.

Kalu made the call in Owerri, the Imo State capital, on Tuesday, at the inauguration of a Catholic church building built by a former Minister of State, Federal Capital Territory, Chuka Odom, at his Okwu community in the Ikeduru Local Government Area of the state.

He said, “As the governor of Abia State, I never used bulletproof cars. Even up till now, I am not using bullet proof cars. I made use of buses as governor and I am still using buses up till now.

“I don’t believe anybody can kill me except God. Instead of spending huge money on buying expensive bulletproof cars, governors should use the money and provide electricity for their people.”

