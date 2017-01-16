The News Blog

Mugabe orders arrest of pastor for prophesying his death

Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe has ordered the arrest of a prominent pastor, Patrick Mugadza for prophesying that he would die on October 17, 2017.

Mugadza had in 2015 held a one-man demonstration against Mugabe, accusing him of being incompetent.

Magadza had in December urged Mugabe to pray against his death in October 2017.

Mugadza was arrested in Harare on charges of undermining the authority of the president, but the charge was then changed to criminal nuisance, his lawyer Gift Mtisi said.

Mugadza is not admitting to the charge against him, “as he is arguing that what he said was given to him by God during a prayer’’, Mtisi said.

Minister Savior Kasukuwere said the government will not condole such false alarms.

“These prophets are becoming reckless and careless, they need to be put on a leash,’’ he said.

