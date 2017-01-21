“My husband’s manhood is lifeless”, wife tells court

A woman has approached the Oja Oba/Mapo Grade C Customary Court, Mapo, Ibadan, Oyo State for the dissolution of her marriage.

Speaking during the hearing, Zainab Sanni said she could no longer continue with the marriage as her husband was impotent.

She said, “He’s not a man. His manhood is lifeless. He knows that my charge against him is true and that’s why he has refused to appear in court.

“My husband is not a man. Although, he has a good look which makes women fall for him, but below, he is lifeless.

“We got married four years ago and I was looking forward to a blissful marriage which I believe sex has an important role to play in, but I ended up being disappointed and devastated.

“Early in our marriage, after the day’s work, I would expect my husband to initiate sex while I was always prepared to satisfy him.

“But to my chagrin, he would get into bed and sleep off or pretend to be asleep.

“Initially, I was reserved and couldn’t demand for it, but after starving me for long, I summoned courage and discussed it with him.

“His initial excuse was that his job was too demanding and always left him fagged out.

“The first time we had sex, my husband was shaking and sweating as if he saw a ghost. I realised that he was already through with it before we started anything at all. The experience was awful and I was left unsatisfied and this had been the pattern the few times we had sex in our four years of marriage.

“I knew there was a problem, but he was not ready to discuss it. I need not be told that my husband is impotent. Our childless union was an enough proof.

“I eventually left his house and got married to another man, who aside taking good care of me, is superb in bed.

“I had a baby for my new husband a year after I left my first husband.

“I’m happy and I’m enjoying my new marriage. I no more love my first husband which is the reason for asking for a divorce,” the plaintiff stated.

While delivering his judgment, President of the court, Chief Ademola Odunade who listened to the plaintiff ruled that the marriage between Zainab and Abubakar dissolved since the defedant had refused to appear in court more than once.

Odunade ordered the plaintiff to repay the dowry to the defendant. He also instructed that a copy of the court judgment be served the defendant.

