Niger police command recover 48 weapons, arrest 194 suspects

The Niger State Police Command said it has recovered over 48 weapons and arrested 194 suspects in different parts of the state.

Commissioner of Police in the State, Zubairu Muazu said the recovery were made within a month.

Muazu said the weapons were discovered during aerial and ground raids to end incessant attacks in some communities.

He said five AK47 rifles with 648 rounds of live ammunition, 21 single barrel guns with 249 cartridges, one revolver rifle and five revolver short guns were recovered.

He said, “The police in collaboration with other sister security agencies took the battle to the dens of armed bandits in Alawa, Kukori, Pandogari, Lau’ kaffin koro, Sarkin Pawa’ Shiroro, Mangoro, Lapai and Gurara.

“A total of 194 suspects were arrested including 24 most wanted kidnappers and cattle rustlers.”

He added that 612 stolen cattle were recovered and handed over to the owners.

